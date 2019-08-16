Chances for more showers stick around for your Friday

Better chances for storms are in the forecast for your weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Showers and storms ending and partly cloudy tonight…lows in the low 60s
— Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance for an isolated shower…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered storms likely…highs in the mid 80s
— Warmer for the start of next week with highs near 90
— Chances for storms increases again for the middle of next week
— Weather turns drier and cooler for the second half of next week with highs falling to near 80.

