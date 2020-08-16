Chances for more showers in the forecast for your Monday

Weather then turns sunny and cooler for the rest of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight with a chance for an early evening shower…Low: 60
— Partly cloudy Monday with isolated or spotty showers possible…High: 80
— Mostly sunny and cooler Tuesday…Low: 59…High: 77
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…Low: 55…High: 79
— Partly sunny and a little warmer Thursday…Low: 56…High: 83
— Mostly sunny Friday…Low: 59…High: 85
— Chance for thunderstorms next Saturday…Low: 60…High: 86
— More thunderstorms possible next Sunday…Low: 63…High: 81