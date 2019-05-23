Chance for showers or storms Thursday Video

Watch Video above for detailed information on storm threat.

Weather Headlines:

- Warm and humid overnight

- Lows in the lows 60's

- Scattered shower or thunderstorms ending

- Warm and humid Thursday

- Scattered showers or thunderstorms mid/late-morning

- Another round of storms possible into the afternoon

- Some storms may be Strong(See Video Forecast Above)

- Dry and cooler Friday

- Warm and humid this weekend

- Chance for showers or storms each day

- Chance for stronger storms into Saturday afternoon

- Warm Memorial Day with a chance for showers or thunderstorms

Important weather links:

