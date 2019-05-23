Chance for showers or storms Thursday
A strong storm is possible Thursday
Watch Video above for detailed information on storm threat.
Weather Headlines:
- Warm and humid overnight
- Lows in the lows 60's
- Scattered shower or thunderstorms ending
- Warm and humid Thursday
- Scattered showers or thunderstorms mid/late-morning
- Another round of storms possible into the afternoon
- Some storms may be Strong(See Video Forecast Above)
- Dry and cooler Friday
- Warm and humid this weekend
- Chance for showers or storms each day
- Chance for stronger storms into Saturday afternoon
- Warm Memorial Day with a chance for showers or thunderstorms
