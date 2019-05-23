Chance for showers or storms Thursday

Watch Video above for detailed information on storm threat.
Weather Headlines:
– Warm and humid overnight
– Lows in the lows 60’s
– Scattered shower or thunderstorms ending
– Warm and humid Thursday
– Scattered showers or thunderstorms mid/late-morning
– Another round of storms possible into the afternoon
– Some storms may be Strong(See Video Forecast Above)
– Dry and cooler Friday
– Warm and humid this weekend
– Chance for showers or storms each day
– Chance for stronger storms into Saturday afternoon
– Warm Memorial Day with a chance for showers or thunderstorms
Important weather links:
