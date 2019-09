LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Theresa Lynn Vrancic, age 62, a longtime resident of Lordstown, Ohio died of cancer on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Mercy Health Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Terri is survived by her daughter, Shannon Ellis of Warren; her son, Robert (Jamie) Tucker of Stow; grandson, Jake Ellis; granddaughters, Marybeth Ellis, Riley Orr, Adriana Tucker and Aubree Tucker; sisters, Becky Hilles and Wendy Nail; brother, James Allender and boyfriend, John Prokop.