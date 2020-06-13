Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Chance for showers or storms into the early morning

Weather

Cooler temperatures through the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT: Showers or thunderstorms possible through morning.
Low: 43

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Showers possible early in the morning. (40% EARLY AM)
High: 66 Low: 46

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 43

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a sprinkle or shower late day.
High: 69 Low: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 58

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award