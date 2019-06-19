Chance for heavy rain through Thursday

Rain and storms will increase through morning

by: Paul Wetzl

FORECAST:     

Tonight:  Humid.  Isolated showers or storms early.  Shower or storms likely late. Heavy rain or a stronger storm possible.  Patch fog. (90%)
Low:  64

Thursday:  Showers or storms likely. Heavy rain and a strong storm possible.  (100%)
High:  74

Thursday night:  Showers or storms ending through evening.  Decreasing clouds overnight.  (80% Early)
Low:  57  

Friday:  Partly to mostly sunny.  Not as humid.
High:  73 Low:  57

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Very small chance for a shower. (20%)
High:  76  Low: 52

Sunday:  Scattered clouds with a small chance for shower or storm. (30%)
High:  83  Low: 56

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  81  Low: 67

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High:  81  Low:  64

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  83  Low:  64

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  63

