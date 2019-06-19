Chance for heavy rain through Thursday

FORECAST:
Tonight: Humid.
Isolated showers or storms early.
Shower or storms likely late. Heavy rain or a stronger storm possible. Patch fog. (90%)
Low: 64
Thursday: Showers or storms likely. Heavy rain and a
strong storm possible. (100%)
High: 74
Thursday night: Showers or storms ending
through evening. Decreasing clouds overnight. (80% Early)
Low: 57
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Not as humid.
High: 73 Low: 57
Saturday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 52
Sunday: Scattered clouds with a small chance for
shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 56
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or
t-storms. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 63