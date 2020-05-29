Chance for a strong storm Friday

Breaking News
FRIDAY: Chance for showers or storms early. Showers or thunderstorms likely through afternoon and evening. Some may be strong into the afternoon and evening. (90%)
High: 78 Low: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers or storms early. Some may be strong. Areas of fog late. (90% Early)
Low: 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 67 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 71 Low: 55

