Chance for a snow shower or flurry into morning

Watch for pockets of drizzle or freezing drizzle into early morning

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for a flurry or pocket of freezing drizzle early. Chance for snow showers toward evening. (30%)

High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little accumulation. (30%)

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Becoming Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

MONDAY: Rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 43