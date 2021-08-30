Canfield Fair Forecast

(WKBN) – The Canfield Fair starts this week, and the weather will only get better as the week goes on. Lower humidity and dry weather with mostly clear skies on the way. Before the nice weather arrives, we will have to go through some rain as what is left of Hurricane Ida sweeps by to our south.

The strong storm that was once a Category 4 Hurricane will drop heavy rain south and east of our area and push away by late Wednesday.

The 7 Day forecast will feature better weather, and you can look for temperatures in the 70s for highs and 50s for lows through most of the fair. The only day during the week that will feature a rain threat will be Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are looking mostly sunny. Saturday will bring a few clouds and then a small risk for an isolated shower or storm Sunday afternoon.

Labor Day will be partly sunny with a small risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.