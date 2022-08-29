It is fair week for both the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County and the Great Stoneboro Fair in Mercer County.

The end of Meteorological Summer is here and the Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching. This is also the time of the year that we start to see some ups and downs with temperatures.

This week will feature a cold front early with warming temperatures into the weekend.

The fair forecast – details each day

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

The day will start with some patchy fog and temperatures around 60° Look for a few clouds as colder air pours over Lake Erie into the region. Clouds will try to clear out through the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Dry weather and temperatures falling through the 70s into the 60s are expected through the evening.

Bottom Line: A dry day with a few clouds.

Chance of rain: 10%

High: 77°

Low: 59°

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

The day will start with patchy fog and mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 50’s. Look for a mainly sunny day with low humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s. Great weather expected into the evening with temperatures falling back into the 60’s.

Bottom Line: A dry day with mainly sunny skies.

Chance of rain: 0%

High: 77°

Low: 56°

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

The day will start with patchy fog and mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the low 50s. Look for a mainly sunny day with low humidity. A warmer day is expected. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s. Great weather is expected into the evening with temperatures falling back into the 70s.

Bottom Line: A dry, warmer day with mainly sunny skies.

Chance of rain: 0%

High: 83°

Low: 53°

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

The day will start with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase through the day as warmer temperatures build into the area. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s. This looks like it will be the warmest day for the fair. Great weather is expected into the evening with temperatures falling back into the 70s.

Bottom Line: A dry day with partly sunny skies.

Chance of rain: 0%

High: 87°

Low: 59°

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Look for a few clouds to start the day. Temperatures will be around 60. Look for a partly sunny day with a very small risk for a shower into the afternoon. This risk looks extremely low at this point. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s. A few clouds are expected into the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Bottom Line: A mainly dry day with partly sunny skies.

Chance of rain: 20%

High: 85°

Low: 61°

Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

Look for a few clouds to start the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Look for scattered clouds with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s. A few clouds are expected into the evening with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. More humidity is expected throughout the day. Temperatures falling into the 70s.

Bottom Line: Scattered clouds through the day with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Chance of rain: 40%

High: 84°

Low: 62°

The week looks mainly dry with a cool start to the week and warming temperatures into the weekend. The risk for showers or storms will increase late weekend and into your Labor Day.