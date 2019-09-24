Calm and cool for your Tuesday

FORECAST:
Tonight: A few clouds. Small
risk for a sprinkle or light shower in the snowbelt. (20%)
Low: 54
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 72
Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 53
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 53
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30% )
High: 72 Low: 56
Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for showers late day. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 51
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 62
Monday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62