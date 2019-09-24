Calm and cool for your Tuesday

Temperatures will remain close to normal for your Tuesday

FORECAST:

Tonight: A few clouds. Small risk for a sprinkle or light shower in the snowbelt. (20%)

Low: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 72

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 53



Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30% )

High: 72 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for showers late day. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 51

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 62

Monday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 62