Blustery with rain or snow showers Tuesday

Colder weather for a few days

TONIGHT: Scattered rain or snow showers developing. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

Low: 32

TUESDAY: Blustery and colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. A coating possible. (60%)

High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Less than 1″. Higher totals in NE Snowbelt. (40%)

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30% Early)

High: 39 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 58 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 60 Low: 43

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 60 Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 42