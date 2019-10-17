Blustery wind and showers into your Thursday

FORECAST:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery
and gusty at times. Scattered showers.
(60%)
High: 49
Thursday night: Mostly
cloudy. Chance for showers. Areas of
fog. (40%)
Low: 39
Friday: Decreasing clouds into the
afternoon. Small chance for a shower
early in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 39
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 36
Sunday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 67 Low: 45
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
shower or thunderstorm late day. (20% PM)
High: 70 Low: 49
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 54
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 43
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 38