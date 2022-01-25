CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast.

The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snowdrifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.

“Weeks before, we had 5 to 10 inches of snow from the (storm) on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9,” said Scott Sabol, FOX 8 meteorologist, who was 4 years old at the time of the blizzard. “We had a week and a half of a break, another foot of snow fell, and that brought the snow cover close to 2 feet. So we had between 18 and 24 inches of snow on the ground before the blizzard hit.”

“Then the wind picked up. We added 8 inches on top of that. And that’s what caused those snowdrifts of 20 to 40 feet in many locations. Because of snow on the ground, not so much the snow that fell due to the storm that came through Jan. 25 and 26,” Sabol said.

Interactive timeline of the Blizzard of ’78:

The National Weather Service had predicted two systems: a storm gradually moving north through the Ohio Valley and low pressure bringing cold air from the north. As it became more apparent the two systems would collide over Ohio, weather officials started warning residents of the dangerous storm.

Snowfall was difficult to measure because of the high winds and all the snow that was already on the ground. Official measurements ranged from 5 inches to 15 inches, but some snowdrifts topped 15 feet to 25 feet. Wind gusts averaged between 50 mph and 70 mph, and wind chills extended to -60 degrees.

Peak wind gusts:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 82 mph

Akron 75 mph

Columbus 69 mph

Dayton 69 mph

While life was slowly returning to normal in Ohio, a third devastating snowstorm hit the Northeastern region of the U.S. from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. More than 2 feet of snow fell in Boston. The storm was blamed for about 100 deaths and injuries to thousands across New England, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.