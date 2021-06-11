Big weather changes are coming

Youngstown Weather

FRIDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: Humid. Patchy fog. Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or storm, mainly early. (20%)
Low: 62

SATURDAY: Humid. Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 61

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 55

