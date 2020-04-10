Breaking News
Better weather to start your Easter Weekend

Weather

Cold overnight with warming temperatures this weekend

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Still cold. Gusty early.
Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 29

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Chance for showers late. (40%)
Low: 40

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers early. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm late. (40%)
High: 65 Low 40

MONDAY: Scattered showers with thunderstorms possible. Gusty wind. (80%)
High: 62 Low: 53

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 45 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 46 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 29

