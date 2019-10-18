Better weather to end the week

FORECAST:
Friday:Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early in the
snowbelt. (20%)
High: 54
Friday night: Becoming mostly
clear. Frost possible.
Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 35
Sunday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 67 Low: 45
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 48
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 48
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 40
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 61 Low: 41
Friday: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 40