Better weather into your weekend

Cooling into the 30's tonight

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
Low:  38 

Friday:Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt. (20%)
High:  54

Friday night:  Becoming mostly clear.  Frost possible.
Low:  35 

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  63  Low:  35

Sunday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High:  67  Low:  45

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  70  Low:  48

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
High:  60  Low:  48

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for a shower early. (20%)
High:  55  Low:  40

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  61  Low:  41

