Better weather into your weekend

Cooling into the 30's tonight

FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

Low: 38

Friday:Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 54

Friday night: Becoming mostly clear. Frost possible.

Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 48

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 40

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 41