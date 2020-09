TODAY: Patchy fog early. Scattered clouds. Areas of showers or a thunderstorm this morning then again into the late evening. (40%)High: 79

TONIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Clearing late. (40%)Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.High: 73 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.High: 76 Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.High: 78 Low: 56