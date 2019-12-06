Better weather into the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower into the morning. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry into the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 40(Falling) Low: 30
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
Low: 24
SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 24
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 47 Low: 25
MONDAY: Rain showers. (90%)
High: 53 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Windy. Rain to snow showers late. Falling temperatures. (70%)
High: 49 (Falling) Low: 49(Early)
WEDNESDAY: Cold. Chance snow showers in north snowbelt. (30%)
High: 25 Low: 19
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 28 Low: 15