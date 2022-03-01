March has started and spring is building in with warmer temperatures chipping away at winter.

The month also features the end of the below zero readings on record at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

Spring is the season of big change as we move away from the cold and transition to the warmth of summer. It is also a season that has many ups and downs as these storms try to push away winter and move to summer.

We are not done with winter weather as cold temperatures and snow are still in the forecast.

The number of days with below zero temperatures is getting smaller as you would expect with spring building in.

The latest date with a below-zero reading here in Youngstown is March 12. The temperature fell to -4°F back in 1948. From that point on, the temperature has stayed above the zero mark through December 4.

December 4 marks the earliest in the winter season it has dropped below zero. That happened in 1976.

Some other fun dates to remember through spring:

Latest Below Zero Reading = March 12, 1948 (-4°F)

Latest Single Digit Low = March 26, 2014 ( 7°F)

Latest Low at 20°, or Colder = April 22, 1975 ( 20°F)

Latest Low at 32°, or Colder = June 30, 1972 ( 30°F)