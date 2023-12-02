YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The National Weather Service Office in Cleveland released its climate summary for November of 2023. It was a below-average month in several weather aspects for the Valley.

Precipitation

For starters, November of 2023 was fairly dry. Only 1.84 inches of total precipitation was reported at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport.

That’s more than an inch less than the normal total precipitation in Youngstown. Normal total precipitation in Youngstown is 2.96 inches for November.

The wettest November was in 1985 according to the National Weather Service. Youngstown had 9.11 inches of precipitation that year.

Snow

Typically, some of that precipitation for November in Youngstown is snow, or at least enough to keep track of it. November of 2023 saw 1.7 inches of total snowfall at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport.

This is also below normal. Total normal snowfall totals in Youngstown are 4.5 inches, nearly 3 inches more than what was reported for November of 2023.

The most November snow happened in 1950. The National Weather Service reported 30.6 inches of snow in November of that year.

Temperatures

The average temperature for November of 2023 at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport was also below normal. However, this drop was minimal.

The National Weather Service reports an average temperature of 41.4 degrees for November of 2023 in Youngstown. The normal average temperature for Youngstown is 41.5 degrees.

November 27 and 28 were the only days with average temperatures below 30 degrees. If you remove those average temperatures from the monthly calculation, the month’s average temperature would have been 42.7 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest November was in 1976 with an average monthly temperature of 32.4 degrees. The warmest November was in 1931 with an average monthly temperature of 51.1 degrees.

Rest of the state

The rest of Ohio saw below-average readings for precipitation, snowfall and temperature. See how the rest of the state compared to normal November weather below.