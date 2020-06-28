Beginning a dry stretch of weather

Weather

Temperatures slowly climb through the week

TONIGHT: A few clouds this evening. Mostly clear overnight. Patchy fog possible early morning. 
Low: 59

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear
Low 60

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny.
High: 86

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds.
High: 86 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 88 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 90 Low: 68

