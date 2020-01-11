Becoming windy with showers and storms into Saturday night

Windy and warm into your Saturday night - Watching for showers and storms

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers with a chance for Thunderstorms. Warm with a Record High. Windy into the afternoon. Gusts to 40mph or higher.

High: 69 (Current Record 62° in 2018) Low: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and scattered thunderstorms likely. Chance for a strong storm. WIndy with gusts to 40mph or higher through early morning. (100%)

Low: 49

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a rain shower early morning. (20%)

High: 49(Falling)

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 46 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower late day.

High: 52 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower afternoon. (40%)

High: 52 Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 32