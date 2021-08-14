Beautiful weekend in store

Lower humidity and lots of sunshine fill up this weekend’s forecast

Rain, humidity, heat: all gone for the weekend! Enjoy both days filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and much lower humidity. Looking ahead into the work week, we return back into the unsettled pattern where each day is going to be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s with scattered showers and storms possible each day. So keep that umbrella handy throughout the week again!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid.

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with isolated showers possible (20%).

Low: 60

MONDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (60%).

High: 81

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (60%).

High: 80 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (60%).

High: 82 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (60%).

High: 82 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 83 Low: 65