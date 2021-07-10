Beautiful weather for Saturday; storms for Sunday

A nice and comfortable for today; storms throughout the day tomorrow

The nice weather sticks around for one more day! Today will be filled with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. However, tonight some showers will roll in by the morning hours with lows around 60°. Sunday will be a rain-filled day with scattered showers and storms taking up most of the day with a few breaks from the rain. Next week isn’t looking the most pleasant with highs in the 80s but with humid conditions and chance for showers and storms especially in the afternoon or evening. Thursday might be the only day we get a break from the rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 78

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers by morning (40%).

Low: 59

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms (70%).

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms (60%).

Low: 68

MONDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 86

TUESDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 86 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 83 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chance (20%).

High: 86 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 85 Low: 68

SATURDAY: Chance for showers and storms (30%).

High: 81 Low: 63