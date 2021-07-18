Beautiful Sunday to dry out from all the rain

No rain is in the forecast for Sunday and temperatures will be on the more comfortable side with lower humidity.
The rain is finally done! Today will remain completely rain-free with lots of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and lower humidity. Monday and Tuesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s, and there is a slight chance for some evening isolated pop-up showers. Next best chance for storms appears to be Tuesday night into early Wednesday then again on Friday, but it does not seem to be near washout status.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy.
High: 82
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing.
Low: 61
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated evening rain possible (20% PM).
High: 84
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 57
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated evening rain possible (20% PM).
High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or storms (30%).
High: 78 Low: 64
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated evening rain possible (20% PM).
High: 80 Low: 57
FRIDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).
High: 82 Low: 64
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.
High: 80 Low: 60