Beautiful, dry Sunday in store

Sunshine for Sunday with comfortable temperatures, then rain is set to return mid-week

We still have a few more days left of summer until the first day of fall on Wednesday! The weather will certainly still feel like it with highs in the 80s today and tomorrow. Lots of sunshine in store for today with slightly less humidity compared to yesterday. On Monday, we will see increasing clouds throughout the day with showers possible in the evening and lasting on into Tuesday. A strong cold front will be arriving on the first day of fall Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, but this will welcome in the cool, fall-like air that will last on into next week!

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 58

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with PM showers developing (30%).

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible (30%).

Low: 65

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for a few showers or storms (40%).

High: 77

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms (80%).

High: 71 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few leftover showers possible (30%).

High: 63 Low: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 68 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible (30%).

High: 70 Low: 48