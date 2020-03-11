Breaking News
Warren hospital treating patient with COVID-19 coronavirus
Closings and delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Back toward 60 for your Thursday

Weather

Not as cold overnight - Next round of Rain/Storms Thursday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 37

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Warmer. Very small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)
High: 61 Low: 37

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing. Chance for thunderstorms. Gusty wind possible. (90%)
Low: 42

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers or a t-storm early. (60% AM)
High: 54 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day/evening. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower early morning. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 27

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com