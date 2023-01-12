(WKBN) — Another storm system located in a parade of storms across the country is moving through our region as we end the week. This storm will feature warmer temperatures with rain and then turn colder with snow showers on Friday.

What to expect from the storm

Look for rain to continue on and off this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40’s. There is a chance for an embedded thunderstorm into the evening. The warmer temperatures and the strong storm is producing stronger storms south of our region. Severe Thunderstorm warnings and Tornado Warnings have been issued at times in Kentucky. There are also Flood Warnings and advisories to our south. The strongest storms are expected to remain south of our region.

Turning colder tonight with rain to snow

We will turn colder through the evening and into overnight. Look for temperatures to slide back into the 30’s this evening and fall to around 32°F by morning. The first half of the night will feature rain showers while the second half of the night will feature snow showers.

Temperatures will continue to fall Friday with readings dropping into the 20’s through the afternoon. The colder temperatures will last into the weekend.

How much snow will fall?

The snow will start later tonight with rain mixing to snow showers. At first, the snow will melt as it hits warm and wet ground. A slushy accumulation is possible by early Friday morning with around 1 inch or less. As temperatures continue to fall through the day, look for scattered snow showers to continue. Additional light accumulation is possible. Again, around 1 inch or less in most areas south of the snowbelt through the day Friday.

Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up to 2 inches in spots.

Heavier snow is expected in the northern snowbelt Friday and into Friday night. Several inches are possible, and Winter Weather Advisories are already up from Cleveland, Ohio to Erie, Pennsylvania. The heaviest snow will fall through Geauga, Ashtabula, Lake, Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Lorain, and Erie counties. Up to six inches will be possible in those locations where the heaviest lake effect snow bands can persist through the event into Friday night.

Storm timeline into the end of the week

Into Thursday evening:

Rain showers with a chance for thunder.

Thursday night early:

Rain showers.

Thursday night late:

Rain mixing to snow showers.

Friday morning:

Snow showers. Around 32°.

Friday midday:

Scattered snow showers. Falling into the 20’s.

Friday afternoon:

Scattered snow showers. In the 20’s.

Friday evening:

Chance for snow showers. In the 20’s.

Friday night:

Snow showers tapering off. Lows in the low 20’s.

Saturday:

Chance for a snow shower or flurry early morning, becoming mostly sunny and staying cold. A high near 30°.

