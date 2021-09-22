Autumn arrives today

Autumn officially starts today as summer comes to an end. The new season kicks off at 3:21 PM EDT.



The change of seasons comes with a dramatic change in temperatures. See the latest Storm Team 27 Forecast here.

As we inch closer to winter, we continue to lose daylight. Sunset on September 22nd is at 7:21PM with 12 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.



By Monday, September 27th the Valley dips below 12 hours of daylight with the sun rising at 7:14AM, and the sun setting at 7:12PM. We won’t return to 12 hours of daylight until March 16th.



As the days get shorter and the sun sinks lower in the sky – temperatures start to drop. The average high temperature at the start of Autumn is 72°. By the start of October that average drops to the upper 60s.

When do we turn the clocks back? Not until November 7th at 2AM.