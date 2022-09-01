August has come to an end, and it is officially September and the start of Meteorological Fall. August overall was a warmer and drier month for most across the Valley.

August weather summary

During the month, Youngstown saw a mix of above and below-average temperatures. Eighteen days recorded above-average temperatures, three days recorded normal temperatures and 10 days recorded below-normal temperatures.

High-temperature departure from normal during August 2022

The average temperature in Youngstown was 71.6° which was 1.7° warmer than normal. Youngstown did see three 90° days during August and 10 90° this summer.

Over the past several weeks, it has been abnormally dry, and most have seen little rainfall. In August, rainfall in Youngstown totaled 1.87”, which was 1.61” below average. The heaviest 24-hour rainfall occurred on the 8th-9th when Youngstown received .64” of rain. Only 10 of the 31 days had measurable rainfall, and only seven days had more than 1/10th inch of rain.

Breakdown of August 2022 rainfall

This year, August was significantly drier than August 2021, when Youngstown picked up 9.45” of rain.

What can I expect in September?

Looking ahead to September, above-average temperatures are expected to continue here in the Valley. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for the Valley through the month of September.

At the beginning of the month here in Youngstown, our average high is 79° and our average low is 56°. By the end of the month, our average high will be 69° and our average low will be 47°.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center says the Valley has equal chances of seeing above or below-average rainfall through the month of September. The Valley averages 3.85″ inches of rain during September.