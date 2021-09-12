August-like weather for mid-September

Highs in the 80s for the next several days, but at least it’ll remain mostly dry

Another nice day is coming your way, but it will be noticeably warmer compared to the rest of the month. Highs rise back into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Skies should remain dry with the exception of our most northern areas. They may be in store for a small shower this evening. Winds continue to stay breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows on the mild side in the upper 60s. The summer-like trend sticks through the rest of this week with highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 60s. Our next cold front will bring us showers and storms for Wednesday and should clear out by that night. It’ll still remain warmer but not nearly as humid afterwards for a few days.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM shower to the north possible (10%).

High: 83

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM shower to the north possible (20%).

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated PM shower to the north possible (20%).

Low: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers possible (20%).

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms (60%).

High: 80 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 80 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 82 Low: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 81 Low: 60