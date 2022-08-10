(WKBN) – We are sliding through the last third of meteorological summer and our days are getting shorter. You will notice this change growing faster through the end of the month.

Today’s (August 10, 2022) sunrise was at 6:27 a.m. in Youngstown, Ohio. Sunset is 8:37 p.m.

The length of day is at 14 hours and 38 seconds.

Why do we lose daylight through the end of summer?

The earth’s tilt will create less time in the sun through late summer as it makes it’s orbit around the sun. The peak is around June 21 each year on the Summer Solstice.

We experienced 15 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds on June 21 during the Summer solstice. We have already lost 1 hour, 37 minuets and 8 seconds since the summer solstice on June 21.

As the earth orbits the sun on it’s 23.5° tilt, it will cast a bigger shadow over eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania throughout late summer and into through the fall. In fact, this will happen until December 21 2022 when the winter solstice takes place.

What is the shortest day of the year in Youngstown, Ohio?

The shortest day of the year is December 21, 2022 with 9 hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds of daylight in Youngstown, Ohio.

The bigger the shadow across the earth, the longer the night becomes as daylight becomes limited. Again, this is due to the tilted earth making an orbit around the sun.

How much time do we lose through the end of August?

From today (August 10, 2022) until August 31, 2022 we will lost another 52 minutes and 12 seconds.

Chart shows sunrise, sunset, daylength and the loss of daylength

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylength Time Difference 8-10-22 6:27 am 8:27 pm 14:00:38 -2.17 8-11-22 6:28 am 8:26 pm 13:58:19 -2.19 8-12-22 6:29 am 8:25 pm 13:55:58 -2.20 8-13-22 6:30 am 8:23 pm 13:53:37 -2.21 8-14-22 6:31 am 8:22 pm 13:51:14 -2.22 8-15-22 6:32 am 8:21 pm 13:48:50 -2.23 8-16-22 6:33 am 8:19 pm 13:46:25 -2.24 8-17-22 6:34 am 8:18 pm 13:43:59 -2.26 8-18-22 6:35 am 8:16 pm 13:41:32 -2.27 8-19-22 6:36 am 8:15 pm 13:39:04 -2.28 8-20-22 6:37 am 8:13 pm 13:36:35 -2.28 8-21-22 6:38 am 8:12 pm 13:34:05 -2.29 8-22-22 6:39 am 8:10 pm 13:31:35 -2.30 8-23-22 6:40 am 8:09 pm 13:29:03 -2.31 8-24-22 6:41 am 8:07 pm 13:26:31 -2.32 8-25-22 6:42 am 8:06 pm 13:23:58 -2.33 8-26-22 6:43 am 8:04 pm 13:21:24 -2.33 8-27-22 6:44 am 8:03 pm 13:18:50 -2.34 8-28-22 6:45 am 8:01 pm 13:16:15 -2.35 8-29-22 6:46 am 7:59 pm 13:13:39 -2.35 8-30-22 6:47 am 7:58 pm 13:11:03 -2.36 8-31-22 6:48 am 7:56 pm 13:08:26 -2.36 Youngstown, Ohio Sunrise and Sunset through the end of August 2022

