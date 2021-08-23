Is the number of 90-degree days on par for our area this year?

(WKBN) – Summer of 2021 has felt warm and humid here in Northeastern Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania. We have experienced a lot of rain at times, too. In fact, we are still climbing the top ten list for wettest Augusts on record. June and July both ended as wet months as well.

The really hot weather has stayed just outside of our region for a big part of the summer. It has been warm but not extremely hot.

This week will continue to warm up near 90° for a few days. The forecast looks hot through the weekend.

So far this year, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport has recorded five 90°F (or higher) days. One was in May, three in June and one so far in August. The hottest temperature was 93°F on June 29.

Looking back through history, the average number of days at 90°, or higher, is 10 each year here in Youngstown, Ohio. To this point, we are running well below that average. We will have to see if we gain some ground this week.

The highest number of 90°F (or higher) days happen in 1943 here in Youngstown. Forty days were recorded that year! We have had 11 years without a 90°F (or higher) showing up.

90°F days have been recorded in April, May, June, July, August and September. No other month during the year has recorded a 90°F, or higher, here in Youngstown, Ohio.

Below is a list of the past 20 years and number of days each year with 90°F (or higher):