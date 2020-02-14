Arctic air moves in overnight

TONIGHT: Cold with snow showers. Additional accumulation of up to an inch possible. (90%)
Low: 10
FRIDAY: Cold. Scattered lake effect snow showers early. Up to an inch if caught under a snowband. Some sun possible into the afternoon.(40%)
High: 20 Low: 10
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Cold.
Low: 8
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 8
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a flurry early. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 27
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 20
TUESDAY: Rain showers. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 25
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 17