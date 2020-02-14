Arctic air moves in overnight

WINTER STORM UPDATE A wintry mix is possible through early morning. The heaviest snow of the night looks like it will continue to push to the North and East of our region. Snow showers are still possible, just not as heavy as the evening featured. Pockets of lighter snow, rain, and freezing rain as well as some sleet will be possible into the start of Thursday. Total snowfall is expected to be in the 2 to 4 inch range. Isolated spots in Trumbull and Mercer county could reach 5 inches. A large amount of this snowpack will shrink as the rain/freezing rain falls on it through early morning.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to scattered snow showers. Another 1" or less expected. Watch for a burst of snow with the Arctic cold front late day. (90%) High: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold with scattered lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation expected under snowbands. (60%) Low: 10