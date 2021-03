Colder air will continue to push into the Valley

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain shower or pockets of drizzle. (30%)

High: 55(falling)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain mixing to snow. 1″ or less. (80%)

Low: 27

THURSDAY: Blustery. Chance snow showers. 1″ or less. (70%)

High: 34

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 39

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)

High: 66 Low: 46