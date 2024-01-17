(WKBN) – The month of January has been very active with multiple strong storm systems, cold temperatures, and wintry precipitation. The trend will continue to end the week as another winter weather event is set to impact the Valley.

There will be multiple instances of snow. The first of which will move into parts of the Valley late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The snow forecast for Thursday has the lowest confidence, currently, because the location of where the region of snow falls is uncertain. Generally speaking, the best chance for accumulating snow on Thursday will be along and north of Interstate 80. The Storm Team 27 Futuretracker shows the progression of the snow event below:

Storm Team 27 Futuretracker showing light snow event on Thursday.



Generally, most of the Valley will receive very little snow accumulation throughout the day Thursday. However, areas along and north of I-80 could receive up to one inch if the snow persists long enough.

There will be a brief lull in the snow Thursday evening, but then a heavier wave of snow will overspread the entire Valley around midnight Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s while the snow falls, so snow will accumulate on all surfaces. The snow will continue throughout the day on Friday and could result in reduced visibility and treacherous travel conditions.

Storm Team 27 Futuretracker showing heavier snow event on Friday.



The widespread area of snow will begin to taper off by Friday afternoon, but then northwesterly winds will result in widespread lake-effect snow showers over the Valley Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Additional snow accumulation is likely to occur with these snow showers.

Generally, the majority of the Valley will receive 2-4″ of snow from this event. However, the snowbelt areas of Trumbull and Mercer counties will receive 4-6″ with locally higher amounts depending on the location of the lake effect snow showers.

Forecast snowfall amounts through Saturday night.

The snow showers will taper off on Saturday night. Thankfully, the temperatures will finally begin to warm up next week with highs rising above freezing on Monday.