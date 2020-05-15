Another warm, unsettled day

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly afternoon and evening. Strong storms possible. (90%)
High: 76
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. Strong storms possible. (80%)
Low: 52
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 74
SUNDAY: Scattered for showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 76 Low: 54
MONDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 68 Low: 55
TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 64 Low: 54
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 66 Low: 47
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 69 Low: 50
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50