Another warm, summer-like weekend

Highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine in store for this weekend

The heat sticks around through the weekend. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. There might be the smallest risk for a shower to pop-up both afternoons and evenings. But for the most part, your outdoor plans should be good to go! Overnight, lows fall into the low and mid 60s with patchy fog possible. Not a ton of rain chances for the new week except for the latter half where we could see a few showers and storms pop-up. Humidity will continue to remain on the high side throughout the week as well, so don’t forget your heat precautions!

In terms of the tropics, Hurricane Henri is expected to stay off to the east with little to no impacts to us. However, New England will be seeing the brunt of it with storm surges, inland flooding, and damaging winds being the primary threats.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Small chance for a PM shower (20%).

High: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Small chance for a PM shower (20%).

High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Small chance for a PM shower (20%).

High: 87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 89 Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (30%).

High: 90 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (30%).

High: 86 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (30%).

High: 84 Low: 66