August begins with a full moonrise and that full moon will also be considered a “supermoon!” Our next full moon will occur at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon will be below the horizon at that time so you will have to wait until later in the day to catch the full moon.

This moon is the second of four “supermoons” of 2023, meaning it will appear bigger and brighter in the sky due to the distance of the moon from the Earth.

The Aug. 1, full moon is the second of three full moons that will occur during the summer season. It is the second of four “supermoons” that will occur in 2023.

What is the August full moon called?

Names associated with the August full moon

According to NASA, the August full moon is called the “Sturgeon Moon.” The name was published in the 1930s in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac. That publication stated the Native American tribe known as the Algonquin tribe gave the Aug. full moon that name. A sturgeon is a type of fish and the moon was given that name because the tribe found it easier to catch those fish in larger bodies of water during this time of year. NASA says another name for the August full moon is the “green corn” moon.

When can you see the August full Sturgeon “supermoon?”

The moon will be nearly full when it rises Monday evening, July 31. The moonrise will take place at 8:28 p.m., but the moon won’t technically be a full moon just yet. The moon phase Monday evening through Tuesday morning is a Waxing Gibbous. It will rise in the southeastern sky over Youngstown and will set at 5:39 a.m. in the west-southwestern sky Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The moon will reach full illumination during the afternoon Tuesday, Aug. 1, but it will be below the horizon at the time 100% illumination is achieved. Full status will be reached at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday. The full “Sturgeon” supermoon will appear in the east-southeastern sky at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, over Youngstown, Ohio. It will set at 7:02 a.m. in the west-southwestern sky early Wednesday.

August 1, 2023 full Sturgeon supermoon moonrise and moonset times in the Youngstown, Ohio, area

The moon will still appear nearly full when rising in the east-southeastern sky Wednesday, Aug. 2. It will rise over Youngstown at 9:46 p.m.. The moon sets at 8:24 a.m. in the west-southwestern sky on Thursday, Aug. 3.

What is a supermoon?

NASA defines a supermoon as any full moon occurring around the same time as the moon’s perigee, or closest point of orbit with the Earth. The moon takes about 27 days to orbit the Earth. During each 27-day cycle is a perigee, or point where the moon is closest to the Earth; and an apogee, or point where the moon is farthest from the Earth.

To be considered a supermoon, the full moon must occur within a window when the moon is at or within 90% of its closest distance to the Earth in that orbit cycle.

NASA says there are roughly three to four supermoons that occur each year, and they usually happen back-to-back. When the full moon occurs during the moon’s perigee, or closest point, the moon will appear about 17% bigger and about 30% brighter. To be considered a “supermoon,” the full moon has to occur when the moon is within 90% of its perigee.

Slide the bar to view a NASA comparison of a full moon at the farthest point, or apogee, to the closest point, or perigee (Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio).

There will be four full moon occurrences in 2023 where the perigee occurs close enough to the full moon to classify it as a supermoon. The Aug. 1 full moon is the second of the year. Below is a list of every perigee, or closest point between the moon and the Earth in each lunar cycle, in 2023.

There are 13 different perigees in 2023. This is showing the distance between the Earth and the moon at each perigee.

