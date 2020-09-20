Another sunny Sunday. Warmer temps next week.

Sunday: Another beautiful, sunny day is on deck for the Valley. We should warm up into the mid-60s again with a few spots just a couple degrees warmer than yesterday.

Sunday night: Temps will fall into the 50s after sunset (7:22 PM.) Another clear night will allow temps to dip into the upper-30s producing patchy frost for Monday morning.

Extended forecast: After frost melts then evaporates, Monday will be another beautiful day with just a few upper level clouds and highs in the mid-60s, just like Sunday. The average high temperature for Youngstown this time of year is 71 degrees. Autumn officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM. Many spots, especially rural, will still see a little frost in the morning, but once again, sunshine will dominate the sky. Afternoon highs will reach back into the low-70s which is finally back to average. As high pressure shifts to the south, our wind will shift from the west-southwest. This will allow high temps to rise back to the mid to upper-70s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect more sunshine through midweek! By Thursday, we become partly cloudy and a little bit warmer. Friday and Saturday will bring us a mix of clouds and sun. A brief shower is possible Friday with a weak trough passing through the Valley. Saturday should remain mostly dry, but a few showers could sneak in during the evening. High temps both days will top out in the mid-70s.