High temperatures will reach the mid 80s

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing.

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Humid. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 64

THURSDAY: Scattered showers or storms. Especially early in the day. (60%)

High: 83

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 79 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 69 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 55