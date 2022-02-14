The second half of winter has been very active with storm systems that have produced rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. It looks like another is developing this week.

Quiet weather is expected for the area across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania through Wednesday. See the calm part of the forecast here.

We will start to feel the impacts of the next developing storm Wednesday with warming temperatures and gusty wind. Highs will push into the lower 50’s! The wind will continue to blow in warm temperatures and moisture, and you can expect the chance for rain showers to return in the warmer air into Thursday.

Gusty wind and rain showers are expected through the day Thursday. The potential of up to 1″ of rainfall, or higher, will be possible.

As the storm moves through Thursday night, look for colder air to move in with the chance for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Right now, it looks like the heaviest ice accumulation will be just to our northwest. We will need to keep an eye on this as the storm moves closer.

Currently, it looks like our window for the mix will not last too long, and the change to snow showers returns through Thursday night and continues through Friday morning. At this time, snow accumulation does not look heavy, although a few inches will be possible as the storm pulls away from the area. We will turn colder Friday with highs in the upper 20’s.

Again, this storm is still several days out. It looks like wind and rain will be the biggest impact locally, but we will be watching to make sure the icy mix does not shift into our region for a longer period of time Thursday night.

What?

A developing storm this week.

When?

Starts late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

*Gusty wind and rain will lead this storm in with a quick change to a wintry mix Thursday night and over to snow showers into Friday morning.

What can change?

The storm is still developing, so the track and amount of precipitation is something we are watching. The other question is the amount of cold air it will pull in to create the wintry mix or amount of snow Thursday night and Friday.