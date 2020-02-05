Another storm system on the way

The threat for a wintry mix returns late Wednesday evening

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow shower or flurry mainly early. (20%)

High: 34

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix developing through evening. Ice accumulations of a glaze to a tenth of an inch possible.

Low: 30

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)

High: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (80%)

High: 33 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 34 Low: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for rain or snow showers. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 32