Another steamy day with storm chances

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Especially this afternoon into this evening. Strong or severe storms possible. (60%)
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Strong or severe storms possible. (60%)
Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 61
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid.
High: 80 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 51
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 50
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 53
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 60