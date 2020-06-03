Another steamy day with storm chances

Strong to severe storms will be possible at times today

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Especially this afternoon into this evening. Strong or severe storms possible. (60%)

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Strong or severe storms possible. (60%)

Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 61

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid.

High: 80 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 51

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 60