(WKBN) — Many are still cleaning up from the weekend storm that created wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher throughout the area. Another windy storm is brewing as we close out the week and start the weekend.

We have two storm systems to deal with through the end of the week. There is a late-week wind and rainmaker, and a strong cold front that will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Tracking the Wednesday cold front: Wind, rain, snow

The cold front will sweep through our region late this afternoon and into early tonight with a rapid drop in our temperatures and gusty wind.

Gusty wind will move through with the cold front.

Rain will quickly turn to snow and a coating of snow is possible into early tonight. Temperatures will fall out of the 40s into the 30s quickly. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s.

Strong cold front sweeps through late afternoon and evening.

The late-week storm: More wind and rain/thunderstorms

A larger storm is moving through the western United States and will sweep east through Thursday and Friday. This storm will bring more rain and the chance for thunderstorms to our region Friday, Friday night and into Saturday.

Strong storm develops with gusty wind and rain/thunderstorms.

The storm will drag a cold front through our region into early Saturday with colder air sweeping in behind it through the day.

Storm with wind and rain pushes a cold front through early Saturday.

We will go through a dry slot Saturday morning with a break in the precipitation and then more rain mixing over to snow expected into Saturday afternoon.

Turning colder and still windy into Saturday afternoon.

How windy will the late week storm get?

Right now, the wind is forecast to increase through the day Friday. We will see a stronger burst of wind late Friday night into Early Saturday morning. Another strong burst of wind is expected through Saturday morning. The wind will taper down into Saturday afternoon and evening.

Gusts up to 50 mph or higher are possible into Saturday. We still have a few days to adjust the forecast as the storm system could change. We are watching very closely in the Weather Center.

Looking at the wind gusts: GFS versus the ECMWF Model

Friday Afternoon



Friday Night

Early Saturday morning

Saturday morning

Late Saturday afternoon