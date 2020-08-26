Another round of thunderstorms expected today

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 84
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm & humid. Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly early. (30%)
Low: 72
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 87
FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 70
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 77Low: 68
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. (20%AM)
High: 73 Low: 58
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 59
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 67