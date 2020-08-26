Another round of thunderstorms expected today

Weather

The risk for a strong to severe storm will return into this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm & humid. Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly early. (30%)
Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 87

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 77Low: 68

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. (20%AM)
High: 73 Low: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 67

