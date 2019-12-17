Another round of snow, colder air ahead

The chance for lake effect snow showers will increase toward Wednesday morning

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Little additional accumulation expected. (30%)
High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers late. (40%) 1″ or less.
Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. 1″ to 2″ of accumulation possible. Highest in the snowbelt. (60%)
High: 25 (falling)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 24 Low: 12

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 17

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 32

